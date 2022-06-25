Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:REED opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. Reed’s has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21.
Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 million.
Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. It offers Reed's craft ginger beers; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's ready to drink products; Virgil's handcrafted sodas; ginger candy; and other ginger beverages under the Reed's brand.
