RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 552.05% and a negative net margin of 110.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $0.82 on Friday. RedHill Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $11.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. ( NASDAQ:RDHL Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of RedHill Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

