RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 552.05% and a negative net margin of 110.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $0.82 on Friday. RedHill Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $11.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About RedHill Biopharma (Get Rating)
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
