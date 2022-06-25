ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $10.95 million and approximately $7,384.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,177.18 or 0.99911608 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00040289 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.24 or 0.00241730 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00242269 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00082888 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00119580 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000227 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.