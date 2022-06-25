ReddCoin (RDD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,991.00

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $11.54 million and approximately $10,991.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,189.66 or 1.00080196 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00038666 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00243058 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00083295 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00116809 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00217174 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004077 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000231 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

