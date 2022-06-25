Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 7,000 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,000 ($85.74) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RB. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,600 ($80.84) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($88.19) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($97.99) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($64.92) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 8,400 ($102.89) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,782 ($70.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($98.24). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

