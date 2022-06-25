Raze Network (RAZE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.85 Million

Raze Network (RAZE) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 25th. Over the last week, Raze Network has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $709,259.29 and approximately $1.85 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00130338 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00072350 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014226 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,690,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

