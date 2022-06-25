Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $267,759.41 and $421.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,185.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,205.79 or 0.05691623 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00027945 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00278801 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.82 or 0.00584452 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00076483 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.10 or 0.00538567 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006106 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.