Radio Caca Reaches Market Capitalization of $399.53 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Radio Caca coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 33.5% lower against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $399.53 million and $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00128423 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00072015 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00014471 BTC.

Radio Caca Coin Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

