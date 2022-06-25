Qubitica (QBIT) Price Reaches $11.94 on Major Exchanges

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 25th. Qubitica has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qubitica coin can currently be purchased for $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Qubitica has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.63 or 0.00296614 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000227 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002759 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000630 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.37 or 0.01857135 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005910 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.02 or 0.00307769 BTC.

Qubitica Coin Profile

Qubitica (QBIT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Qubitica Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

