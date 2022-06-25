Qubitica (QBIT) Market Cap Tops $9.66 Million

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. Qubitica has a total market cap of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qubitica has traded flat against the dollar. One Qubitica coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00273549 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000214 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002773 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000612 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.45 or 0.01882280 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.15 or 0.00334419 BTC.

About Qubitica

QBIT is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Qubitica Coin Trading

