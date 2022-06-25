Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.25.

Shares of QLYS opened at $136.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 0.76. Qualys has a 12-month low of $97.01 and a 12-month high of $150.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.23.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualys will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $337,649.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,742.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,174,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,938 shares of company stock worth $10,305,564. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 401.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

