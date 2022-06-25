ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Stake Raised by Wealth Advisors Inc.

Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraPro QQQ accounts for about 2.1% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $5,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TQQQ opened at $27.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.20. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $91.68.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

