Project Pai 24-Hour Volume Reaches $10,253.00 (PAI)

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 24th. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $10,253.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00049774 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00011580 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000825 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,807,334,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,604,243,559 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

