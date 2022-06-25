Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) PT Lowered to 46.90 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PWZYF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 49.25 to 46.90 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:PWZYF opened at 7.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 7.85. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a 52-week low of 7.69 and a 52-week high of 10.36.

Get Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen alerts:

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Company Profile (Get Rating)

POWSZECHNY Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Poland, the Baltic States, and Ukraine. It operates through Corporate Insurance, Mass Insurance, Group and Individually Continued Insurance, Individual Insurance, Investments, Banking Activity, Pension Insurance, Baltic States, Ukraine, Investment Contracts, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.