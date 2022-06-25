Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) PT Lowered to 46.90 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PWZYF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 49.25 to 46.90 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:PWZYF opened at 7.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 7.85. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a 52-week low of 7.69 and a 52-week high of 10.36.
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (PWZYF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.