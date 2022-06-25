Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Potbelly in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Potbelly from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of Potbelly stock opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.39. Potbelly has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.76.

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $98.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.70 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 938.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Potbelly will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Potbelly by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Potbelly by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 42,458 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Potbelly by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 545,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 105,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 192,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 97,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.78% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

