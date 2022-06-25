Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 10,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 14,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93.

Positron Company Profile (OTCMKTS:POSC)

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers attrius PET scanner, clinical and technical services, and financing solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose cardiac disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicines.

