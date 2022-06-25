Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) & GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Financial Comparison

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) and GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Portage Biotech has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeoPark has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Portage Biotech and GeoPark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portage Biotech 0 0 4 0 3.00 GeoPark 0 0 0 0 N/A

Portage Biotech presently has a consensus price target of $34.25, indicating a potential upside of 411.19%. Given Portage Biotech’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Portage Biotech is more favorable than GeoPark.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Portage Biotech and GeoPark’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portage Biotech N/A N/A -$15.83 million N/A N/A GeoPark $688.54 million 1.13 $61.13 million $1.67 7.72

GeoPark has higher revenue and earnings than Portage Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares Portage Biotech and GeoPark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portage Biotech N/A -13.23% -11.46% GeoPark 12.95% -134.85% 11.83%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.6% of Portage Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of GeoPark shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GeoPark beats Portage Biotech on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Portage Biotech (Get Rating)

Portage Biotech Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury. It also focuses on nanolipogel technology for use in immune-oncology; and antibodies against a novel T-cell for use as a monotherapy and combination therapy for solid and haematological malignancies. In addition, the company develops antibodies implicated in the inflammatory tumor and tumor-infiltrating immune cell microenvironments; and FOXO4-P53 modulator and C-RAF inhibitor. Portage Biotech Inc. is based in Tortola, British Virgin Islands.

About GeoPark (Get Rating)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working and/or economic interests in 42 hydrocarbons blocks. It had net proved reserves of 87.8 million barrels of oil equivalent. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

