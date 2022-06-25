PolySwarm Price Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (NCT)

PolySwarm (NCT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. During the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One PolySwarm coin can now be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $26.10 million and $446,488.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,277.00 or 1.00010426 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002882 BTC.

About PolySwarm

NCT is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

