PlatON Market Cap Hits $37.47 Million (LAT)

PlatON (LAT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 25th. In the last week, PlatON has traded up 9% against the dollar. One PlatON coin can now be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. PlatON has a market capitalization of $37.47 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PlatON Coin Profile

LAT is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,780,925,537 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

