Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) is Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,163,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 135,739 shares during the period. Plains GP comprises 4.7% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned 4.72% of Plains GP worth $105,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,084,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 62,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 52,496 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 68,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.71 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $12.84.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.31). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,242.86%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

About Plains GP (Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.