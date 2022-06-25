Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

NYSE PBI opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. Pitney Bowes has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $671.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 2.37.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.06 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 77.00%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,956,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,773,000 after acquiring an additional 335,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,280,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,658,000 after buying an additional 169,235 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,234,000 after buying an additional 25,162 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 272.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,596,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,845,000 after buying an additional 2,630,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 9.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,360,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after buying an additional 281,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

