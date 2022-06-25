Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 674 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.23.

NYSE:UNP opened at $215.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $135.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.07 and its 200 day moving average is $241.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

