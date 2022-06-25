Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. reduced its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $56.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.88 and its 200 day moving average is $60.15. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15.

