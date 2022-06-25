Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Purchases 1,211 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,373 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

In other Masco news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,878,954.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.83. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 49.34%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

