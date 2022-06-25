Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Increases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 14,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 10.3% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 37.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of GD stock opened at $222.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.43. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $182.66 and a one year high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.00.

General Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.