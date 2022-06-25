Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $6.46 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 2.2% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

IJH stock opened at $232.68 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.56 and its 200 day moving average is $259.90.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

