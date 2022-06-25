Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $426,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,122 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $41.58 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average of $47.26.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.