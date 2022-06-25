Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $311,000 Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $125.42 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $114.11 and a one year high of $150.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

