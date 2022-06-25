Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $277,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $74.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.