Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Cuts Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 40.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 10.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ED. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

NYSE ED opened at $92.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.17 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 72.98%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

