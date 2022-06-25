Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 7,261 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,261 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPSB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 334,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,583,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $31.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.31.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.