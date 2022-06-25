Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,512 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,333,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,702,000 after purchasing an additional 214,617 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,423,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,402,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,162,000 after purchasing an additional 166,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $103.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.03.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

