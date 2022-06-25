Pharmacielo (OTCMKTS:PHCEF) Trading 15.2% Higher

Shares of Pharmacielo Ltd (OTCMKTS:PHCEF – Get Rating) traded up 15.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. 45,787 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 64,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60.

PharmaCielo Ltd., through its subsidiary, PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings SAS., cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products in Colombia and internationally. It provides cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabinol-focused cannabis oil extracts for channel distributors, including pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies.

