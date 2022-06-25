PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.87

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and traded as high as $2.40. PetVivo shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 82,003 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.19.

Get PetVivo alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PetVivo stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.10% of PetVivo at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company, engages in the licensing and commercializing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Kush, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis and lameness in dogs and horses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PetVivo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetVivo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.