Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €241.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($253.68) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €260.00 ($273.68) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €220.00 ($231.58) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €224.00 ($235.79) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($226.32) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($247.37) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

EPA RI opened at €179.90 ($189.37) on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of €107.25 ($112.89) and a one year high of €136.25 ($143.42). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €182.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is €192.24.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

