Peony Price Tops $0.0371 (PNY)

Peony (PNY) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 24th. During the last week, Peony has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Peony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. Peony has a market cap of $10.20 million and $13,845.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 274,561,612 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

