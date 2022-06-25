Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Cowen

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $151.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $151.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $122.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.95. Paychex has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.27%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Paychex by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,688 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Paychex by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,233,017,000 after buying an additional 1,445,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,510,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,566,000 after buying an additional 750,928 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Paychex by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,918,000 after buying an additional 553,659 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

