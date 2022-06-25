ParkinGo (GOT) Price Tops $0.0304

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $613,128.30 and $49.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0304 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,221.36 or 0.99804406 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00038414 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00024261 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.