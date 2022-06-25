Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Downgraded to Sell at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Wolfe Research currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

PARA stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.76. 7,962,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,567,189. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 14.26%. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.71%.

About Paramount Global (Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.