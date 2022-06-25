Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Palomar from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $64.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 0.19. Palomar has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $97.18.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $79.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.89 million. Palomar had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Palomar will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total transaction of $29,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,982.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Palomar by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palomar by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Palomar by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Palomar by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Palomar by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

