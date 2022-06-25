Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating) were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 961 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 8,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30.

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 4.84%.

Pacific Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PFLC)

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

