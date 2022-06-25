PAC Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $63,697.00 (PAC)

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 25th. PAC Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.69 million and $63,697.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005375 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000303 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000475 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000151 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,768,873,327 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

