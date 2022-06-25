Ontology Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 25th. Over the last week, Ontology has traded up 16% against the dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $210.59 million and $13.91 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00096220 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00025459 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000590 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00019257 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001609 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00289671 BTC.

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

