Only1 (LIKE) Market Cap Hits $2.79 Million

Only1 (LIKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 24th. Only1 has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and $355,852.00 worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Only1 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Only1 has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,221.34 or 0.99986975 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Only1 Coin Profile

Only1 (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,598,232 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Only1 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Only1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Only1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

