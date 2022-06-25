Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.44

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.44 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 7.24 ($0.09). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 7.24 ($0.09), with a volume of 27,966 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65. The company has a market cap of £13.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.49.

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

