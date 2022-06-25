Northstar Advisory Group LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,083,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,089,000 after purchasing an additional 113,462 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 58.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 24.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 20.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

D stock opened at $78.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.98. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on D. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.71.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

