Northstar Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,792 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $140.27 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.18 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.46.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

