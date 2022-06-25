Northstar Advisory Group LLC Buys 241 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.85.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $112.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $177.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.80 and its 200 day moving average is $134.66. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.46 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

