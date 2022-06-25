Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ NFBK opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $631.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $38.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFBK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,074,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,559,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,394,000 after buying an additional 28,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,934,000 after buying an additional 156,014 shares during the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

