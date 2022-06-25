North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider Acquires C$270,656.55 in Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$270,656.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 142,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,017,879.20.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 22nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$276,539.35.

On Monday, June 20th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.80 per share, with a total value of C$282,771.68.

On Friday, June 17th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.52 per share, with a total value of C$277,333.91.

On Wednesday, June 15th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.16 per share, with a total value of C$308,621.62.

On Monday, June 13th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$302,956.56.

On Friday, June 10th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$312,290.73.

On Wednesday, June 8th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$328,231.59.

On Monday, June 6th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$321,525.58.

On Friday, June 3rd, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$321,418.62.

On Wednesday, June 1st, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$318,922.25.

Shares of TSE NOA traded down C$0.05 on Friday, reaching C$14.01. 114,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,826. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$16.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$397.88 million and a PE ratio of 9.54. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$176.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$186.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.5099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOA shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.50.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

